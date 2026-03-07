Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Price Target to $1.50

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $2.50 to $1.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ADV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $0.75 target price on shares of Advantage Solutions in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Advantage Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.13.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Stock Up 5.6%

ADV opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. Advantage Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $2.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $208.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.28.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.60). Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $932.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advantage Solutions will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Advantage Solutions

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advantage Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Solutions is a leading sales and marketing agency that provides outsourced solutions to consumer packaged goods companies. The firm’s offerings include field sales execution, retail merchandising, in-store and shopper marketing, e-commerce activation and data-driven analytics. By deploying dedicated sales teams alongside proprietary technology, Advantage Solutions helps brands optimize shelf placement, ensure compliance with promotional programs and strengthen consumer engagement.

The company’s service portfolio spans field sales and marketing, retail execution, brand ambassador programs, digital and experiential promotions, and shopper insights.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.