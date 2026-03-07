Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.6667.

Separately, Zacks Research cut Byrna Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 21.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Byrna Technologies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Byrna Technologies by 247.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 232,770 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Byrna Technologies stock opened at $11.99 on Monday. Byrna Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $34.30. The stock has a market cap of $271.81 million, a P/E ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.05.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Byrna Technologies had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 8.20%.The business had revenue of $35.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.92 million. On average, analysts predict that Byrna Technologies will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Byrna Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: BYRN) designs, develops and markets non-lethal personal security devices and accessories intended to provide an alternative to traditional firearms. The company’s flagship offerings deploy impact projectiles and chemical irritants in a compact, pistol-style form factor. Its product portfolio includes the Byrna SD and Byrna HD launchers, which utilize proprietary kinetic and irritant cartridges, as well as the lightweight Byrna Air, a CO₂-powered variant optimized for close-quarters defense.

In addition to its core self-defense launchers, Byrna Technologies supplies a range of consumables and support products, including cartridges loaded with pepper-based irritants, inert training rounds, holsters, safe-carry cases and speed loaders.

