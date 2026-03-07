Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.6667.
Separately, Zacks Research cut Byrna Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BYRN
Institutional Trading of Byrna Technologies
Byrna Technologies Stock Performance
Byrna Technologies stock opened at $11.99 on Monday. Byrna Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $34.30. The stock has a market cap of $271.81 million, a P/E ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.05.
Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Byrna Technologies had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 8.20%.The business had revenue of $35.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.92 million. On average, analysts predict that Byrna Technologies will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
About Byrna Technologies
Byrna Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: BYRN) designs, develops and markets non-lethal personal security devices and accessories intended to provide an alternative to traditional firearms. The company’s flagship offerings deploy impact projectiles and chemical irritants in a compact, pistol-style form factor. Its product portfolio includes the Byrna SD and Byrna HD launchers, which utilize proprietary kinetic and irritant cartridges, as well as the lightweight Byrna Air, a CO₂-powered variant optimized for close-quarters defense.
In addition to its core self-defense launchers, Byrna Technologies supplies a range of consumables and support products, including cartridges loaded with pepper-based irritants, inert training rounds, holsters, safe-carry cases and speed loaders.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Byrna Technologies
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.