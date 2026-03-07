Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank Of Canada

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $119.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BLDR. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $136.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.81.

NYSE:BLDR opened at $93.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.90. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $89.72 and a 52-week high of $151.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.56.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 167.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1,323.5% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth $38,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource, Inc is a leading supplier of structural and value-added building products and services to professional contractors, homebuilders and remodelers. The company provides a comprehensive range of materials and prefabricated components that support all phases of residential construction, from site development and framing to finishing and installation.

The company’s core offerings include lumber and lumber sheet goods, windows and doors, millwork, roofing and siding, and engineered wood products such as roof and floor trusses.

