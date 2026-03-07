Brokerages Set UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) Price Target at $44.50

Shares of UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UGI shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of UGI from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. UBS Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UGI in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on UGI from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th.

In other news, insider Joseph L. Hartz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $192,250.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 33,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,767.40. The trade was a 12.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Jean Felix Tematio sold 12,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $488,818.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,662.64. The trade was a 64.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of UGI by 30.4% in the second quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 79,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 18,508 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 26.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 208,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 44,024 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in UGI by 170.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,470,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,273 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in UGI by 10.6% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 145,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 13,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in UGI during the 4th quarter worth $2,708,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UGI remained flat at $36.75 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,035,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,684. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.04 and its 200-day moving average is $36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.08. UGI has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $41.34.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 8.17%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UGI will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 55.35%.

UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) is a publicly traded energy distribution company headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. Founded in 1882 as the United Gas Improvement Company, UGI has grown into a diversified provider of energy products and services. The company’s operations are organized into three primary segments—AmeriGas Propane, UGI Utilities and UGI International—each focused on the delivery of propane, natural gas and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

AmeriGas Propane, UGI’s largest segment, is the leading retail propane distributor in the United States with a network of dealers serving customers in all 50 states.

