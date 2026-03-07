Brokerages Set The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target at $9.30

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.00.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th.
Institutional Trading of Wendy’s
Wendy’s Trading Up 2.3%
Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $7.42 on Monday. Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $6.73 and a 1 year high of $15.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.68. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77.
Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 145.93%. The firm had revenue of $439.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Wendy’s has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.
Wendy’s Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.5%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 65.88%.
Key Headlines Impacting Wendy’s
Here are the key news stories impacting Wendy’s this week:
- Positive Sentiment: High‑profile marketing push — Wendy’s is running a national contest to hire a “Chief Tasting Officer” for $100,000. The stunt has generated widespread earned media and social‑media engagement, likely boosting short‑term brand awareness and restaurant traffic. Wendy’s is hiring a chief tasting officer
- Positive Sentiment: Free publicity from fast‑food “burger feud” — Wendy’s public responses and participation in viral taste‑test exchanges with McDonald’s and Burger King are extending the campaign’s reach without large incremental ad spend, reinforcing brand relevance in a competitive category. Burger King, Wendy’s respond to McDonald’s CEO’s viral taste-test video
- Positive Sentiment: International unit growth — Wendy’s signed franchise deals to open 60+ restaurants in Mexico, accelerating its international expansion and providing a tangible growth runway beyond U.S. same‑store sales. This is a longer‑term revenue driver if execution holds. Wendy’s Accelerates Mexico Expansion With Over 60 New Restaurants
- Neutral Sentiment: Broad media saturation — Multiple consumer and local outlets are covering the hiring contest (MSN, Yahoo, AOL, NBC, etc.). Good for awareness but not a guaranteed driver of sustained sales; monitor any sequential comp/margin signals. Wendy’s offers fast food lovers unique $100K job opportunity
- Negative Sentiment: Fundamentals & investor caution — MarketBeat notes shares remain under pressure despite an EPS beat; Wendy’s revenue has shown year‑over‑year weakness and the company’s recent results contained a revenue miss. That creates a risk that marketing momentum won’t offset slowing sales or margin pressure. MarketBeat Week in Review – Wendy’s mention
- Negative Sentiment: Macro volatility risk — Incoming inflation prints and geopolitics are keeping restaurant stocks volatile; consumer spending beats or misses will matter more than PR stunts for forward earnings. MarketBeat Week in Review
About Wendy’s
The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) operates as a global quick-service restaurant chain, best known for its square-shaped beef patties, fresh ingredient sourcing and signature Frosty dessert. The company’s menu features a variety of hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, salads, breakfast sandwiches, sides and beverages, designed to appeal to a broad customer base seeking both classic and contemporary fast-food options. Wendy’s has placed particular emphasis on product innovation, introducing limited-time offerings and revamped core menu items to maintain customer interest and respond to evolving dining trends.
Founded in 1969 by entrepreneur Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio, Wendy’s expanded rapidly through both company-owned and franchised outlets.
