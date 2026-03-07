Brokerages Set The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target at $9.30

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 5.6% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Wendy’s by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 63,577 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,814 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Wendy’s by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $7.42 on Monday. Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $6.73 and a 1 year high of $15.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.68. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 145.93%. The firm had revenue of $439.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Wendy’s has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.5%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 65.88%.

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) operates as a global quick-service restaurant chain, best known for its square-shaped beef patties, fresh ingredient sourcing and signature Frosty dessert. The company’s menu features a variety of hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, salads, breakfast sandwiches, sides and beverages, designed to appeal to a broad customer base seeking both classic and contemporary fast-food options. Wendy’s has placed particular emphasis on product innovation, introducing limited-time offerings and revamped core menu items to maintain customer interest and respond to evolving dining trends.

Founded in 1969 by entrepreneur Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio, Wendy’s expanded rapidly through both company-owned and franchised outlets.

