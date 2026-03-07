Brokerages Set Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS) Price Target at $7.75

Shares of Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TLS. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Telos in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Telos from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Telos from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (up from $8.50) on shares of Telos in a report on Tuesday, November 11th.

TLS stock opened at $4.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.13 million, a P/E ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.03. Telos has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $8.36.

In related news, Director Fredrick Schaufeld sold 22,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $133,878.78. Following the transaction, the director owned 948,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,711,282.36. This represents a 2.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary Mark Bendza sold 242,337 shares of Telos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $1,500,066.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 637,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,946,583.06. This trade represents a 27.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Telos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Telos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Telos by 156.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) is a provider of cybersecurity, secure communications, and enterprise IT solutions designed to help organizations manage risk, accelerate mission delivery and maintain compliance. The company’s core business activities encompass risk management and compliance automation, secure mobility, zero-trust architecture, cloud security, and identity and access management. Telos serves a diverse customer base that includes U.S. federal agencies, the Department of Defense, intelligence communities and select commercial enterprises.

Among its flagship offerings is the Xacta® platform, which automates assessment and authorization for IT systems and cloud environments, helping clients streamline compliance with NIST, FedRAMP and other frameworks.

