Brokerages Set Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP) Price Target at $478.53

Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $478.5333.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROP. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $398.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $419.00 to $365.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $600.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $507.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

Institutional Trading of Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $358.46 per share, for a total transaction of $501,844.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,844. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROP. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 347,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,368,000 after purchasing an additional 27,570 shares during the period. AG Campbell Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Tobam grew its position in Roper Technologies by 22,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, MidFirst Bank purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $541,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ROP opened at $367.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $381.10 and its 200 day moving average is $446.28. Roper Technologies has a 12-month low of $313.07 and a 12-month high of $594.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.81 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.300-21.550 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 25.63%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: ROP) is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

