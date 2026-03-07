Brokerages Set Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Target Price at $52.72

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.8824.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OVV shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Saturday, January 17th.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ovintiv

Insider Buying and Selling at Ovintiv

Institutional Trading of Ovintiv

In related news, COO Gregory Dean Givens sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $2,016,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 105,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,616.11. This represents a 32.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $261,950.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 45,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,398,414.20. This represents a 9.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at $31,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $52.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.27. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $53.31. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.69.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 12.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc is a North American energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Formerly known as Encana Corporation, the company rebranded as Ovintiv in January 2020 and established its headquarters in Denver, Colorado. Ovintiv’s upstream portfolio spans multiple unconventional resource plays, reflecting a strategy centered on high-return projects and disciplined capital allocation.

The company’s core business activities include the acquisition and development of acreage in major shale basins across the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.