Brokerages Set Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Price Target at $1,229.59

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-three have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,229.5926.
LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $930.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,250.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,313.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $1,286.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, December 1st.
Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 102.94% and a net margin of 31.66%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.32 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 30.15%.
Key Eli Lilly and Company News
Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Lilly launched “Lilly Employer Connect,” a direct-to-employer platform designed to broaden employer coverage of its obesity medicines (Zepbound/tirzepatide), which could increase uptake and stabilize pricing dynamics by offering predictable pricing for employers. Lilly Employer Connect platform launches
- Positive Sentiment: GoodRx expanded employer-sponsored access to Zepbound KwikPen, offering a set price across doses — a commercial channel that can boost volume and lower friction for adoption among employees. GoodRx to Expand Employer-Sponsored Access to Zepbound® KwikPen®
- Positive Sentiment: Pipeline and clinical updates: completion/updates on the TRANSCEND‑T2D‑1 trial for retatrutide and progress in abemaciclib combos deepen Lilly’s obesity and oncology optionality — news that supports longer‑term growth expectations. TRANSCEND-T2D-1 Trial Completion
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: UBS and other analysts emphasize Lilly’s leadership in next‑generation obesity therapies and maintained/installed Buy views, which underpins demand for the stock. Analyst Buy Rating on Lilly
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry context: competitor data (Roche/Zealand) showed mixed results — some rivals lag GLP‑1 leaders — which can modestly benefit market share expectations for Lilly but is not a direct near‑term driver. Roche’s Obesity Drug Shows Promise But Trails GLP-1 Giants
- Neutral Sentiment: Broader coverage and media analysis ask whether LLY’s high absolute share price leaves room to run — useful for positioning but not an immediate catalyst absent valuation or guidance changes. Is It Too Late To Consider Eli Lilly (LLY)?
- Negative Sentiment: Sell‑side/independent skepticism and downgrade: a Seeking Alpha piece flagged a rating downgrade and cautioned that the “one‑way ride” may end, adding downside pressure from sentiment shifts. Eli Lilly: The One-Way Ride Can’t Last Forever (Rating Downgrade)
- Negative Sentiment: Near‑term investor worries about pricing, competition and recent share weakness since earnings have led to short‑term selling/volatility despite strong top‑line results and guidance. Lilly (LLY) Down 3.7% Since Last Earnings Report
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,976,634,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 78,621.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,552,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,005,392,000 after buying an additional 11,537,661 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,088,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,141,787,000 after buying an additional 4,332,008 shares during the period. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 46,191.3% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 4,047,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,245,000 after buying an additional 4,038,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 876.1% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 2,375,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,419,000 after buying an additional 2,131,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.
About Eli Lilly and Company
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.
