Brokerages Set Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Price Target at $1,229.59

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-three have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,229.5926.

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $930.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,250.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,313.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $1,286.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, December 1st.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $990.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $934.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $1,133.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,045.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $939.25.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 102.94% and a net margin of 31.66%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.32 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

Key Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,976,634,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 78,621.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,552,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,005,392,000 after buying an additional 11,537,661 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,088,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,141,787,000 after buying an additional 4,332,008 shares during the period. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 46,191.3% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 4,047,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,245,000 after buying an additional 4,038,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 876.1% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 2,375,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,419,000 after buying an additional 2,131,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.