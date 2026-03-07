Brokerages Set Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) Price Target at $18.56

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.5625.

CWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Tuesday, January 13th.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cushman & Wakefield

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Down 4.7%

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWK. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 4,473.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

CWK opened at $12.63 on Monday. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 1.49.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 0.86%.The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cushman & Wakefield is a leading global commercial real estate services firm headquartered in Chicago. The company provides a wide range of services to occupiers and investors, specializing in transaction management, property management, facilities management and project management. Its clientele spans corporate occupiers, landlords, investors and government entities seeking solutions to optimize their real estate portfolios and operations.

The firm’s core offerings include leasing advisory for office, industrial, retail and multifamily properties, as well as capital markets advice on acquisitions, dispositions and debt and equity placements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.