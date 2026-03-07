Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $155.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EAT. Barclays raised their price target on Brinker International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Brinker International from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Brinker International from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.59.

NYSE EAT traded down $5.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.64. 1,329,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,024. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $100.30 and a fifty-two week high of $187.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.34.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.34. Brinker International had a return on equity of 134.92% and a net margin of 7.98%.The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.045-10.850 EPS. Analysts predict that Brinker International will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michaela M. Ware sold 5,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $812,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,495.20. This trade represents a 20.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Aaron M. White sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 42,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,054,740. The trade was a 14.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,678 shares of company stock worth $15,700,372. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EAT. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Brinker International by 105.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 570.4% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Brinker International in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Brinker International, Inc (NYSE: EAT) is a leading global operator of casual dining restaurants. The company’s portfolio is anchored by its flagship Chili’s® Grill & Bar concept and Maggiano’s® Little Italy full‐service restaurants, offering a range of American‐style menu items, handcrafted cocktails and family‐friendly dining experiences. Through dine‐in, takeout, delivery and catering services, Brinker seeks to meet consumer preferences across multiple channels.

The Chili’s brand features signature items such as baby back ribs, burgers and fajitas alongside a rotating selection of limited‐time offerings and seasonal beverages.

