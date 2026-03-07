BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) Insider Lisa Nalley Sells 30,000 Shares

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) insider Lisa Nalley sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $1,234,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 110,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,550,943.10. The trade was a 21.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

BTSG opened at $41.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.15, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.31. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.48 and a 52 week high of $44.87.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). BrightSpring Health Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 1.48%.The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. BrightSpring Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks added BTSG to its Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) growth list for March 6, highlighting it as a top growth pick. Best Growth Stocks to Buy for March 6th

Zacks added BTSG to its Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) growth list for March 6, highlighting it as a top growth pick. Positive Sentiment: Zacks similarly featured BTSG on its March 5 list of best growth / strong-buy stocks, reinforcing buy-side attention across consecutive days. Best Growth Stocks to Buy for March 5th

Zacks similarly featured BTSG on its March 5 list of best growth / strong-buy stocks, reinforcing buy-side attention across consecutive days. Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded BTSG from Hold to Strong Buy and published follow-ups pointing to momentum and rising earnings estimate revisions—signals that analysts are lifting near‑term expectations. Zacks.com upgrade

Zacks upgraded BTSG from Hold to Strong Buy and published follow-ups pointing to momentum and rising earnings estimate revisions—signals that analysts are lifting near‑term expectations. Positive Sentiment: Zacks published a piece noting surging earnings estimate revisions for BTSG, which is commonly bullish for the stock if revisions translate into higher forward EPS and investor expectations. Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside

Zacks published a piece noting surging earnings estimate revisions for BTSG, which is commonly bullish for the stock if revisions translate into higher forward EPS and investor expectations. Positive Sentiment: Broker commentary (Mizuho) and media noted strong price-appreciation forecasts and heavy trading after the analyst upgrade, which can support further upside if momentum continues. Mizuho Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Broker commentary (Mizuho) and media noted strong price-appreciation forecasts and heavy trading after the analyst upgrade, which can support further upside if momentum continues. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks published comparative coverage showing how BTSG stacks up vs. medical peers this year—useful context but not an immediate catalyst. Peer Performance

Zacks published comparative coverage showing how BTSG stacks up vs. medical peers this year—useful context but not an immediate catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest figures in the dataset show 0 shares and 0.0 days-to-cover (likely a data artifact). That suggests no clear short-position signal from the reported data and should be treated cautiously.

Reported short-interest figures in the dataset show 0 shares and 0.0 days-to-cover (likely a data artifact). That suggests no clear short-position signal from the reported data and should be treated cautiously. Negative Sentiment: Fundamentals remain mixed: the company’s most recent quarterly report showed strong revenue growth but a small EPS miss and the stock trades at a elevated PE, which can make it vulnerable to short-term pullbacks despite positive analyst notes.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in BrightSpring Health Services by 47.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,119,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,811 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,533,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,953 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 936.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,276,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,920 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in BrightSpring Health Services by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,033,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in BrightSpring Health Services by 855.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,076,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,369 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BrightSpring Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. William Blair started coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. CJS Securities upgraded BrightSpring Health Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Stephens began coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research raised BrightSpring Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BrightSpring Health Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.08.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ: BTSG) is a leading provider of home and community-based care and workforce solutions aimed at seniors, individuals with disabilities and those facing behavioral health challenges. The company’s operations encompass a broad spectrum of services, including personal care, skilled nursing, therapy, habilitation and supported living, as well as specialized behavioral health programs delivered through both clinical and non-clinical channels.

Through its network of subsidiary brands, BrightSpring offers integrated care in the patient’s home environment, fostering independence and improving quality of life.

