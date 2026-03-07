Brady Patrick Priest Sells 175,000 Shares of Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Stock

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) CEO Brady Patrick Priest sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total value of $379,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,998,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,927.28. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Clover Health Investments Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CLOV opened at $2.00 on Friday. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $3.92. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.61.
Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $487.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.06 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 25.17% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. As a group, analysts expect that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ketron Financial acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 532.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 209,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 176,150 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the fourth quarter valued at about $458,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.77% of the company’s stock.
Clover Health Investments Company Profile
Clover Health Investments is a technology-driven healthcare company specializing in Medicare Advantage plans for senior populations. The company combines insurance coverage with a proprietary software platform to improve care coordination, outcomes tracking and cost management. By leveraging data analytics, Clover Health aims to deliver personalized care pathways and preventive interventions for its members.
At the core of Clover’s offering is its Clover Assistant platform, which aggregates clinical and claims data from multiple sources to create real-time insights for physicians and care teams.
