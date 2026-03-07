Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4,253.58, but opened at $4,511.10. Booking shares last traded at $4,540.32, with a volume of 271,655 shares trading hands.

Booking News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Booking this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5,000.00 price objective (down from $5,750.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Barclays set a $5,500.00 price objective on shares of Booking and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6,000.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $6,400.00 to $5,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,867.09.

Booking Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $144.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4,772.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $5,098.57.

Booking shares are set to split on Monday, April 6th. The 25-1 split was announced on Wednesday, February 18th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, April 2nd.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $48.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $47.96 by $0.84. Booking had a negative return on equity of 128.99% and a net margin of 20.08%.The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $41.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $10.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $42.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $9.60. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is 23.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 40 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,105.36, for a total value of $204,214.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 840 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,502.40. This trade represents a 4.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,149.75, for a total value of $1,875,687.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 18,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,948,814.25. This represents a 2.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,108 shares of company stock valued at $15,287,682. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Booking

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in Booking in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 150.0% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 5 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Daytona Street Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc is a global online travel company that operates a portfolio of consumer brands and technology platforms that facilitate the search for and booking of travel services. The company’s businesses focus on accommodations, transportation and related travel services through consumer-facing websites and apps as well as partner distribution channels. Booking Holdings was originally founded as Priceline in the late 1990s and adopted the Booking Holdings name in 2018; it is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Its core offerings include online reservations for hotels, vacation rentals and other lodging; flight and car rental search and booking; and ancillary services that support travel planning and on-property experiences.

See Also

