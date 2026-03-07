Blair William & Co. IL Has $119.19 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,015 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 15,537 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Tesla were worth $119,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Tesla by 17.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 852,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $379,005,000 after acquiring an additional 127,193 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 73.1% during the third quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,937 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 21.7% in the third quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,951 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Sequent Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.4% in the third quarter. Sequent Planning LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entrewealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $476,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $396.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 367.34, a P/E/G ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $425.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $422.66. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.25 and a twelve month high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total value of $26,724,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 577,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,009,607.40. This trade represents a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total transaction of $25,606,501.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,391,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,145,215.90. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 145,188 shares of company stock worth $64,193,919. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $406.84.

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

