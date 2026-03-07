Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 31,088 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 666,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,088 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $143,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 46.9% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 62.5% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG stock opened at $221.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.64. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.32 and a fifty-two week high of $230.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

