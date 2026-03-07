BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.87 and traded as low as $13.49. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust shares last traded at $13.56, with a volume of 108,948 shares traded.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Down 1.1%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.87.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.1132 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.1%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 69,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 54,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 55,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 2.3% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE: BLW) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with high current income while maintaining a low portfolio duration. The trust primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade corporate bonds, mortgage-backed securities and other fixed-income instruments. By focusing on limited-duration securities, BLW aims to reduce interest rate sensitivity relative to broad bond market benchmarks.

Launched in 2011, BLW is managed by a team of fixed-income specialists at BlackRock Advisors LLC, drawing on the firm’s global credit research capabilities and risk-management infrastructure.

