BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.87 and traded as low as $13.49. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust shares last traded at $13.56, with a volume of 108,948 shares traded.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Down 1.1%
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.87.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.1132 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.1%.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE: BLW) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with high current income while maintaining a low portfolio duration. The trust primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade corporate bonds, mortgage-backed securities and other fixed-income instruments. By focusing on limited-duration securities, BLW aims to reduce interest rate sensitivity relative to broad bond market benchmarks.
Launched in 2011, BLW is managed by a team of fixed-income specialists at BlackRock Advisors LLC, drawing on the firm’s global credit research capabilities and risk-management infrastructure.
