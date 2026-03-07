Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) SVP Sells $461,709.00 in Stock

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 30,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $461,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 761,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,611,609.25. This represents a 3.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:BSM traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.22. 790,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,815. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $15.52.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.08 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 62.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.9%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 93.75%.

BSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Black Stone Minerals by 71.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 7,822.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter. 14.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE: BSM) is a publicly traded limited partnership that acquires and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests and producing royalty interests across the United States. The company’s business model centers on holding fractional ownership in subsurface mineral estates, which allows it to earn royalty income from hydrocarbon production without taking on the capital expenditures or operating risks associated with exploration and development.

Founded in 1876 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Black Stone Minerals has built a diversified portfolio spanning key U.S.

