BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 2.70%.The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. BJ’s Wholesale Club updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.400-4.600 EPS.
Here are the key takeaways from BJ’s Wholesale Club’s conference call:
- BJ’s closed fiscal 2025 with record full-year Adjusted EPS of $4.40 and Q4 Adjusted EPS of $0.96, with net sales up 5.5% and merchandise comps ex-gas +2.6%, driven by continued traffic and market-share gains.
- Membership momentum remains a core strength—over 8 million members after adding 500,000 this year, a 90% tenured renewal rate, 42% higher-tier penetration, and membership fee income up ~10.9%, supporting durable MFI growth.
- Accelerated store growth—opened 14 new clubs in 2025 (company record) with new-club performance above expectations, and remains on track to open 25–30 clubs across 2025–2026, including entry into Dallas–Fort Worth.
- Digital and technology investments are scaling—digitally enabled sales penetration reached 16%, digital sales grew 31% in Q4 with >90% of orders fulfilled from clubs, plus AI initiatives (Ask Bev) and a planned automated distribution center in Ohio (2027).
- Margin and expense pressures—merchandise margin (ex-gas) fell ~50 bps in Q4 due to a mix shift toward lower-margin general merchandise and intentional price/value investments, while SG&A will slightly deleverage for accelerated new-club openings and strategic investments; FY26 EPS guidance is $4.40–$4.60.
BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 1.6%
Shares of BJ opened at $96.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.46. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $86.68 and a one year high of $121.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.36.
BJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, December 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, February 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.63.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat — BJ’s reported $0.96 GAAP-adjusted EPS and $5.58B revenue, topping consensus and showing modest YoY growth; the beat underpins near-term fundamentals. BJ’s Wholesale Q4 Earnings Beat as Membership Strength Drives Growth
- Positive Sentiment: Membership & digital strength — record membership, >90% renewals, membership-fee income +10.9% and digital sales up ~31% drove traffic and higher-margin revenue mix. BJ’s Q4 Press Release
- Positive Sentiment: Expansion momentum — BJ’s continues club openings (new Dallas–Fort Worth locations cited), supporting sales growth and long‑term market-share gains. New club store BJ’s, Costco near openings in Dallas-Fort Worth
- Positive Sentiment: Cash flow & buybacks — strong cash generation and ongoing repurchases (≈$750M remaining authorization) support shareholder returns and valuation support versus peers. BJ’s Wholesale Is Growing, Buying Back Stock, and Still Dirt Cheap
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst mix — brokers and media are offering conflicting takes: some highlight membership/cash-flow upside while others flag execution risks and tepid guidance. Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Consumer Goods Companies
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro/commodity noise — broader market moves (e.g., a rise in crude) appear in headlines but aren’t primary drivers of BJ’s fundamentals. Crude Oil Surges 6%; BJ’s Wholesale Club Earnings Top Views
- Negative Sentiment: Guidance disappointed — FY‑2026 EPS guidance of $4.40–$4.60 (midpoint ~$4.50) came in around or slightly below Street expectations and prompted profit-taking. BJ’s outlines 2-3% comp sales growth and $4.40-$4.60 EPS guidance for 2026
- Negative Sentiment: Margin pressure & cautious outlook — management warned profitability could be pressured by new-store costs, promotions and mix (merchandise gross margin down ~50 bps), which limits near-term EPS upside. BJ’s Wholesale Club: Investing In Expansion, EPS Growth To Slow
BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile
BJ’s Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ’s features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.
Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ’s Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.
