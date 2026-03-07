BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 2.70%.The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. BJ’s Wholesale Club updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.400-4.600 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from BJ’s Wholesale Club’s conference call:

BJ’s closed fiscal 2025 with record full-year Adjusted EPS of $4.40 and Q4 Adjusted EPS of $0.96, with net sales up 5.5% and merchandise comps ex-gas +2.6%, driven by continued traffic and market-share gains.

and Q4 Adjusted EPS of $0.96, with net sales up 5.5% and merchandise comps ex-gas +2.6%, driven by continued traffic and market-share gains. Membership momentum remains a core strength—over 8 million members after adding 500,000 this year, a 90% tenured renewal rate, 42% higher-tier penetration, and membership fee income up ~10.9%, supporting durable MFI growth.

after adding 500,000 this year, a 90% tenured renewal rate, 42% higher-tier penetration, and membership fee income up ~10.9%, supporting durable MFI growth. Accelerated store growth—opened 14 new clubs in 2025 (company record) with new-club performance above expectations, and remains on track to open 25–30 clubs across 2025–2026, including entry into Dallas–Fort Worth.

in 2025 (company record) with new-club performance above expectations, and remains on track to open 25–30 clubs across 2025–2026, including entry into Dallas–Fort Worth. Digital and technology investments are scaling—digitally enabled sales penetration reached 16%, digital sales grew 31% in Q4 with >90% of orders fulfilled from clubs, plus AI initiatives (Ask Bev) and a planned automated distribution center in Ohio (2027).

Margin and expense pressures—merchandise margin (ex-gas) fell ~50 bps in Q4 due to a mix shift toward lower-margin general merchandise and intentional price/value investments, while SG&A will slightly deleverage for accelerated new-club openings and strategic investments; FY26 EPS guidance is $4.40–$4.60.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of BJ opened at $96.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.46. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $86.68 and a one year high of $121.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BJ. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, December 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, February 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.63.

BJ’s Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ’s features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ’s Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

