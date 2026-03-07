BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Shares Up 5.5% – Should You Buy?

Shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) shot up 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.05 and last traded at $4.04. 53,869,937 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 65,185,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

Key Headlines Impacting BigBear.ai

Here are the key news stories impacting BigBear.ai this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on BBAI. Wall Street Zen cut shares of BigBear.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on BigBear.ai from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on BigBear.ai from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

BigBear.ai Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.85. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 3.49.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 230.21% and a negative return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. BigBear.ai's revenue for the quarter was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigBear.ai

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BigBear.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,669,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 552,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 186,600 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 980.7% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 368,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 334,799 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the third quarter worth $1,593,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 3,252.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,398,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,883 shares during the period. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics solutions designed to deliver actionable insights for public sector and commercial clients. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, the company specializes in advanced analytics, machine learning, predictive modeling and network analysis to support decision-making in complex, data-rich environments. Its clientele spans defense and intelligence agencies, civil government organizations and enterprise businesses seeking to enhance mission outcomes and operational efficiency.

The company’s flagship offerings include an AI-driven analytics platform that integrates data engineering, algorithm development and visualization tools.

Featured Stories

