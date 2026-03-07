Benchmark Downgrades Permian Resources (NYSE:PR) to Hold

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Permian Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Permian Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.69.

PR stock opened at $18.88 on Thursday. Permian Resources has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $19.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Permian Resources had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Permian Resources will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James H. Walter sold 673,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $12,377,551.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,389,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,577,263.90. This represents a 6.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Guy M. Oliphint sold 4,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $91,381.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 605,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,064,372.16. This represents a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,965,093 shares of company stock worth $62,487,101. Insiders own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,608,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Permian Resources by 8.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,453,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,059 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Permian Resources by 20.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,043,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,632 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 540,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 271,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 599.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 174,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 149,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources (NYSE: PR) is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition, development and optimization of oil and natural gas assets in the Permian Basin. The company’s operations encompass all phases of upstream activity, including geological and geophysical analysis, drilling, completion and production. By employing horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing technologies, Permian Resources aims to efficiently unlock hydrocarbon reserves and deliver consistent production growth.

Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Permian Resources concentrates its asset portfolio in the Delaware and Midland sub-basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico.

