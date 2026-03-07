Barclays Increases CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Price Target to $45.00

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on CubeSmart from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.07.

CubeSmart stock opened at $40.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $34.24 and a fifty-two week high of $44.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.74.

In other CubeSmart news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $949,530.96. Following the sale, the insider owned 205,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,411,438.14. This represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the third quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 308.2% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 209.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and management of self-storage facilities across the United States. The company’s portfolio comprises properties in primary and secondary markets, catering to both individual and business customers seeking flexible, short-term and long-term storage solutions. CubeSmart’s facilities feature a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled options and advanced security features, supported by on-site managers and centralized customer service operations.

In addition to traditional self-storage units, CubeSmart offers specialty services such as vehicle and boat storage, retail sales of packing and moving supplies, and tenant insurance programs.

