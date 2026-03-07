B. Riley Financial Lowers Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Price Target to $8.00

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at B. Riley Financial from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EOSE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Friday, February 27th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.07.

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Down 8.8%

EOSE opened at $6.13 on Thursday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $19.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.26.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.36 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Russell Monoki Stidolph sold 29,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $460,784.64. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,123,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,613,473.28. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander Dimitrief bought 15,000 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.04 per share, for a total transaction of $90,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 235,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,734.84. This represents a 6.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 98,900 shares of company stock worth $592,862 and have sold 357,801 shares worth $5,518,007. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,522,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,534,000 after purchasing an additional 896,471 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,900,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,128 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 7.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Insider buying: CEO Joe Mastrangelo and a director disclosed purchases totaling tens of thousands of shares this week, signaling management confidence and likely providing short‑term buying support. Read More.

Insider buying: CEO Joe Mastrangelo and a director disclosed purchases totaling tens of thousands of shares this week, signaling management confidence and likely providing short‑term buying support. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Institutional demand: several funds (reports cite new/expanded stakes including a multi‑million dollar disclosure) have increased positions, which can underpin liquidity and medium‑term demand. Read More.

Institutional demand: several funds (reports cite new/expanded stakes including a multi‑million dollar disclosure) have increased positions, which can underpin liquidity and medium‑term demand. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation/reassessment coverage: several articles ask whether the post‑miss pullback is a buying opportunity; such pieces may attract opportunistic buyers but don’t change near‑term fundamentals. Read More.

Valuation/reassessment coverage: several articles ask whether the post‑miss pullback is a buying opportunity; such pieces may attract opportunistic buyers but don’t change near‑term fundamentals. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst views: brokers have updated models — some maintained ratings but trimmed targets (Stifel cut its target while keeping a Buy), producing mixed signals rather than unanimous support. Read More.

Mixed analyst views: brokers have updated models — some maintained ratings but trimmed targets (Stifel cut its target while keeping a Buy), producing mixed signals rather than unanimous support. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities‑fraud investigations: several law firms have opened probes into the company’s Q4 disclosures and collectability/production issues, creating legal risk, potential costs and investor uncertainty. Read More.

Multiple securities‑fraud investigations: several law firms have opened probes into the company’s Q4 disclosures and collectability/production issues, creating legal risk, potential costs and investor uncertainty. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Earnings and guidance misses: Q4 revenue and EPS fell well short of estimates and management pushed its timeline for positive contribution margins out to the back half of the year — the primary fundamental driver of the recent selloff. Read More.

Earnings and guidance misses: Q4 revenue and EPS fell well short of estimates and management pushed its timeline for positive contribution margins out to the back half of the year — the primary fundamental driver of the recent selloff. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst target cuts: several brokers trimmed price targets (examples include cuts from Stifel, Roth MKM and B. Riley), lowering near‑term upside expectations and pressuring sentiment. Read More.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises specializes in the development and deployment of scalable, long-duration energy storage systems designed to support the integration of renewable power and enhance grid reliability. The company’s core technology centers on its proprietary zinc hybrid cathode (Znyth™) battery platform, which aims to deliver safe, low-cost, and durable performance for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid applications.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora™ energy storage system, combines its Znyth™ cells with modular power conversion and controls to offer flexible capacity ranging from one to three hours of discharge duration.

