Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) Trading Up 5.4% – What’s Next?

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (CVE:XLY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.39. 1,630,684 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 2,248,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$289.90 million and a PE ratio of -2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.23.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products, such as soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, and cannabis oil spray and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp.

