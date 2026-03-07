Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of .94- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $43.0 million-$44.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $44.7 million. Audioeye also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.170-0.180 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AEYE shares. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 target price on Audioeye and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Audioeye in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Audioeye in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Audioeye from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley Financial reduced their price objective on Audioeye from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Audioeye presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEYE opened at $6.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.39. Audioeye has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $16.39. The firm has a market cap of $75.89 million, a PE ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 million. Audioeye had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a positive return on equity of 51.88%. Audioeye has set its FY 2026 guidance at .94- EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.170-0.180 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Audioeye will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: Reported record fourth-quarter and full‑year 2025 results, marking the company’s 40th consecutive period of record revenue; beat Q4 EPS and revenue estimates, which supports the upbeat FY guidance. Read More.

Reported record fourth-quarter and full‑year 2025 results, marking the company’s 40th consecutive period of record revenue; beat Q4 EPS and revenue estimates, which supports the upbeat FY guidance. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Raised FY‑2026 and Q1‑2026 guidance meaningfully above consensus (FY EPS guide ~0.94 vs. street ~0.67; Q1 EPS guide 0.170–0.180 vs. consensus ~0.150), implying stronger profitability and revenue outlook for 2026. Read More.

Raised FY‑2026 and Q1‑2026 guidance meaningfully above consensus (FY EPS guide ~0.94 vs. street ~0.67; Q1 EPS guide 0.170–0.180 vs. consensus ~0.150), implying stronger profitability and revenue outlook for 2026. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Outlined an operational plan to drive at least 30% adjusted EBITDA growth in 2026 tied to a new AI‑driven platform, which could lift margins and investor expectations if execution follows. Read More.

Outlined an operational plan to drive at least 30% adjusted EBITDA growth in 2026 tied to a new AI‑driven platform, which could lift margins and investor expectations if execution follows. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 results were modest beats (EPS $0.22 vs. $0.21 est.; revenue $10.49M vs. $10.48M est.), positive but not a large surprise—investors will look to cadence and execution on 2026 targets. Read More.

Q4 results were modest beats (EPS $0.22 vs. $0.21 est.; revenue $10.49M vs. $10.48M est.), positive but not a large surprise—investors will look to cadence and execution on 2026 targets. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Two brokers (B. Riley and Needham) lowered price targets (to $15.50 and $15.00) but kept “buy” ratings — still implying substantial upside from current levels, though the cuts may temper short‑term momentum. Read More.

Two brokers (B. Riley and Needham) lowered price targets (to $15.50 and $15.00) but kept “buy” ratings — still implying substantial upside from current levels, though the cuts may temper short‑term momentum. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Data feeds reported a “significant increase” in short interest for March, but the underlying numbers show zero shares/NaN and a 0.0 days ratio—conflicting/erroneous short‑interest reports can trigger knee‑jerk selling or uncertainty. Read More.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Audioeye by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,341,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,629,000 after acquiring an additional 115,579 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in Audioeye by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 97,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 56,943 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in Audioeye by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 245,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 50,327 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Audioeye by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Audioeye during the third quarter valued at $614,000. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye, Inc is a provider of digital accessibility solutions, offering software and services designed to help organizations ensure their online properties comply with Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and other global accessibility standards. Through its cloud-based platform, the company automates the detection and remediation of accessibility barriers in websites, mobile applications and multimedia content.

The company’s flagship AEYE Platform leverages machine learning, artificial intelligence and human validation to continuously scan digital assets, identify potential compliance issues and deploy corrective overlays or code adjustments.

