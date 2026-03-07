Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on March 31st

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th.

Astec Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years. Astec Industries has a payout ratio of 16.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Astec Industries Stock Down 4.4%

NASDAQ ASTE opened at $57.87 on Friday. Astec Industries has a 52 week low of $29.65 and a 52 week high of $64.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $400.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.21 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 2.75%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASTE. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc is a designer and manufacturer of specialized equipment for infrastructure-related markets. Headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee, the company develops, engineers and produces machinery for asphalt road-building, aggregate processing, concrete production, underground mining, landscaping and utility installation. Astec’s product portfolio includes asphalt plants, portable crushers, conveyors, screening plants, mixers, continuous miners and related support equipment.

Organized into multiple operating segments—Roadbuilding; Aggregate & Mining; Energy; and Pavement Preservation & Maintenance—Astec Industries serves contractors and municipalities that build and maintain transportation, energy and utility networks.

