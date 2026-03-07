Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Associated British Foods PLC (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 357,086 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 268% from the previous session’s volume of 97,002 shares.The stock last traded at $25.41 and had previously closed at $25.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ASBFY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Zacks Research raised Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Associated British Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Associated British Foods Stock Performance

Associated British Foods Company Profile

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group headquartered in the United Kingdom. Founded in 1935, the company operates through multiple divisions that span grocery brands, sugar production and refining, ingredient and bakery systems, agriculture and a large value-fashion retail business. Its portfolio combines branded consumer goods with industrial food and agricultural operations, giving it exposure across the consumer staples and retail sectors.

On the grocery and branded side, the group owns and markets a range of food and beverage products, including well-known tea and grocery lines, while its ingredients businesses supply yeast, bakery ingredients and other inputs to commercial bakers and food manufacturers.

