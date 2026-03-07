Artivion (NYSE:AORT) SVP Sells $340,556.00 in Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) SVP Jean Holloway sold 8,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $340,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 185,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,033,610. This trade represents a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE AORT opened at $37.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 185.91 and a beta of 1.60. Artivion, Inc. has a one year low of $21.97 and a one year high of $48.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.06 and a 200 day moving average of $42.84.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Artivion had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $118.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.42 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in Artivion by 402.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Artivion in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Artivion by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in Artivion by 163.5% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Artivion by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AORT. Citizens Jmp upped their target price on shares of Artivion from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Artivion in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Artivion from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Artivion from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 target price on Artivion in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.47.

Artivion, Inc (NYSE: AORT) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets implantable tissue products and surgical devices for cardiac and vascular surgery. The company’s portfolio includes biologic implants derived from human and animal tissue, such as allografts and xenografts, as well as synthetic scaffolds and surgical adhesives. These products are designed to repair, reinforce or replace damaged cardiovascular and thoracic tissues during procedures such as aortic repair, heart valve surgery and vascular reconstruction.

Originally founded in 1984 under the name CryoLife, the company rebranded as Artivion in early 2022 to reflect its broader mission in cardiovascular innovation.

