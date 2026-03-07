Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. $APAM Stake Lowered by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,312,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 46,891 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.63% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $56,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on APAM. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Price Performance

NYSE APAM opened at $37.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.35. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.75 and a twelve month high of $48.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $335.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.13 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 73.73% and a net margin of 24.26%.The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 134.0%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.75%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is a global investment management firm that specializes in active, fundamental research-driven strategies across a range of equity, fixed income and alternative asset classes. Founded in 1994 by Andrew Ziegler, the company has built a reputation for its team-based approach to portfolio construction, emphasizing deep sector expertise and independent analysis. Its product lineup includes U.S. and international equity strategies, global emerging markets, as well as credit and multisector fixed income offerings.

Artisan Partners serves a diverse client base that spans institutional investors, intermediaries and high-net-worth individuals located in North America, Europe and Asia.

