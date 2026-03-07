Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Receives $23.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.3333.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARLO shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Arlo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th.

Arlo Technologies stock opened at $13.90 on Monday. Arlo Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $19.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.93 and a beta of 1.65.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $141.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.57 million. Arlo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 2.82%.Arlo Technologies’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Arlo Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.170-0.230 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Arlo Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 4th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 55,043 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $753,538.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 460,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,310,679.30. This trade represents a 10.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 95,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $1,171,556.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,011,288 shares in the company, valued at $12,428,729.52. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 484,145 shares of company stock worth $6,383,386. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARLO. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 42.0% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies, Inc (NYSE: ARLO) is a provider of smart home security products and services designed for residential and small business customers. The company offers a portfolio of wireless and Wi-Fi-enabled security cameras, video doorbells, smart lighting solutions, and associated accessories. Arlo integrates advanced video analytics, motion detection, cloud storage, and two-way audio capabilities to deliver end-to-end security and monitoring solutions accessible through mobile applications and web interfaces.

Founded as a division of Netgear, Inc in 2014 and spun off as an independent public company in 2018, Arlo Technologies has established a presence in North America, Europe, Australia and parts of Asia.

