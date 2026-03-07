AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Shares Up 5.3% – Time to Buy?

Shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) traded up 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $511.77 and last traded at $508.56. 7,594,143 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 6,759,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $482.81.

Key AppLovin News

Here are the key news stories impacting AppLovin this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APP. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of AppLovin from $771.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of AppLovin from $740.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Arete Research set a $340.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $740.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AppLovin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $654.50.

AppLovin Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $169.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.50, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $514.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $571.73.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.35. AppLovin had a return on equity of 245.64% and a net margin of 57.42%.The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. AppLovin’s revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 7,609 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.13, for a total transaction of $5,000,102.17. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 277,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,097,294.30. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.32, for a total transaction of $103,998.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,402.28. This represents a 5.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AppLovin

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Tulsa Wealth Advisors INC acquired a new position in AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in AppLovin by 36,164.7% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin’s technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin’s offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

Featured Stories

