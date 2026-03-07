Anta Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Anta Sports Products Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.6710, but opened at $10.10. Anta Sports Products shares last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 1,018 shares trading hands.
Anta Sports Products Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.06.
Anta Sports Products Company Profile
Anta Sports Products is a China-based designer, developer, manufacturer and marketer of sportswear, footwear and accessories. Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Jinjiang, Fujian province, the company operates a multi-brand portfolio and a broad retail and digital distribution network. Anta’s core business includes performance and lifestyle athletic apparel, sports shoes and related sporting goods sold through company-owned stores, authorized dealers and e-commerce platforms.
Product offerings span casual and performance categories for adults and children, covering footwear, apparel and accessories.
