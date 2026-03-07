Analyzing Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) & Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) and Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Pulmonx and Biotricity, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulmonx 1 4 5 0 2.40 Biotricity 0 0 0 0 0.00

Pulmonx currently has a consensus price target of $5.38, indicating a potential upside of 166.27%. Given Pulmonx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pulmonx is more favorable than Biotricity.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmonx -59.67% -78.35% -37.14% Biotricity -25.99% N/A -67.82%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Pulmonx and Biotricity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Pulmonx has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biotricity has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.0% of Pulmonx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.9% of Biotricity shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Pulmonx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of Biotricity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pulmonx and Biotricity”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmonx $90.50 million 0.92 -$56.39 million ($1.33) -1.52 Biotricity $13.79 million 0.50 -$8.42 million ($0.16) -1.50

Biotricity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pulmonx. Pulmonx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biotricity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation. It also offers StratX Lung Analysis Platform, a cloud-based quantitative computed tomography analysis service that offers information on emphysema destruction, fissure completeness, and lobar volume to help identify target lobes for the treatment with Zephyr Valves. The company serves emphysema patients in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Pulmonx and changed its name to Pulmonx Corporation in December 2013. Pulmonx Corporation was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc., a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. It offers Bioflux mobile cardiac telemetry solution, an integrated ECG device; and ECG analysis software that analyzes and synthesizes patient ECG monitoring data, as well as software components. The company is based in Redwood City, California.

