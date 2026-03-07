Analyzing Biocorrx (OTCMKTS:BICX) and Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Biocorrx (OTCMKTS:BICX – Get Free Report) and Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Biocorrx has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Icon has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Biocorrx and Icon”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biocorrx $10,000.00 626.54 -$5.11 million ($0.32) -0.80 Icon $8.28 billion 1.05 $791.47 million $7.39 14.51

Icon has higher revenue and earnings than Biocorrx. Biocorrx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Icon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Biocorrx and Icon, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biocorrx 0 1 0 0 2.00 Icon 2 9 6 0 2.24

Icon has a consensus price target of $157.47, suggesting a potential upside of 46.89%. Given Icon’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Icon is more favorable than Biocorrx.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.6% of Icon shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of Biocorrx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.0% of Icon shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Biocorrx and Icon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biocorrx N/A N/A -96.39% Icon 7.40% 10.58% 6.01%

Summary

Icon beats Biocorrx on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biocorrx

BioCorRx Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops and provides treatment programs for substance abuse and related disorders in the United States. It distributes and licenses BioCorRx recovery program, a non-addictive and medication-assisted treatment program that includes a counseling program coupled with its proprietary naltrexone implant; and distributes UnCraveRx weight loss management program, a medically assisted weight management program to reduce food cravings combined with on-demand virtual lifestyle support, fitness, and nutrition. The company is also developing BICX101, an injectable naltrexone product; and BICX104, an implantable naltrexone implant for the treatment of opioid addiction and alcoholism. It distributes its program to healthcare providers, independent licensed clinics, and licensed healthcare professionals. The company was formerly known as Fresh Start Private Management, Inc. and changed its name to BioCorRx Inc. in January 2014. BioCorRx Inc. is based in Anaheim, California.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies. It also offers clinical development services, including all phases of development, peri and post approval, data solutions, and site and patient access services; clinical trial management, consulting, and contract staffing services; and commercial services comprising clinical development strategy, planning and trial design, full study execution, and post-market commercialization. In addition, the company provides laboratory services, including bionanalytical, biomarker, vaccine, good manufacturing practice, and central laboratory services, as well as full-service and functional service partnerships to customers. Further, it offers adaptive trials, cardiac safety solutions, clinical and scientific operations, consulting and advisory, commercial positioning, decentralized and hybrid clinical trials, early clinical, laboratories, language services, medical imaging, real world intelligence, site and patient, and strategic solutions. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries, as well as government and public health organizations. ICON Public Limited Company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

