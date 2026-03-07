Analysts Set VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) PT at $0.95

Shares of VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $0.95.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $0.90 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in VistaGen Therapeutics by 1,068.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 19,331 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Stempoint Capital LP boosted its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 2.0% during the second quarter. Stempoint Capital LP now owns 2,413,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after buying an additional 46,700 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VistaGen Therapeutics stock opened at $0.61 on Monday. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $5.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average is $2.56. The company has a market cap of $24.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.29.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VistaGen Therapeutics will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of next-generation medicines for central nervous system disorders. Incorporated in Delaware in 1998 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, VistaGen applies advanced human pluripotent stem cell technologies to accelerate drug candidate validation and optimization. The company’s core focus is on addressing unmet medical needs in major depressive disorder, neuropathic pain and dermatological conditions.

The company’s lead candidate, AV-101, is an oral prodrug designed to modulate glutamatergic neurotransmission via the N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor pathway, with clinical programs targeting major depressive disorder and neuropathic pain.

