Analysts Set Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Price Target at $22.60

Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.60.

UPWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $22.00 price objective on Upwork in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Upwork from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Upwork from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd.

Get Upwork alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Upwork

Upwork Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $13.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.07. Upwork has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $22.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average of $17.71.

Upwork declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Upwork

In other Upwork news, CFO Erica Gessert sold 26,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $362,829.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 298,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,726.80. The trade was a 8.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dave Bottoms sold 15,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $211,417.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,660.95. The trade was a 97.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,204 shares of company stock worth $3,602,486. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upwork

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Upwork by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Straightline Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Straightline Group LLC now owns 39,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 4.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 24,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Upwork by 0.4% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 264,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Upwork by 594.4% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

(Get Free Report)

Upwork Inc operates a leading online talent marketplace that connects businesses with independent professionals worldwide. Through its digital platform, the company enables clients across industries—including technology, marketing, creative services and customer support—to source, hire and manage freelance talent on demand. Key features of the Upwork platform include streamlined job posting, proposal evaluation, time-tracking tools, invoicing and secure payment processing, all designed to simplify collaboration between clients and remote workers.

The company traces its roots to the merger of two pioneering freelance marketplaces, Elance (founded in 1998) and oDesk (founded in 2003), which combined in 2015 to form a unified entity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.