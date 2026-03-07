Analysts Set Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) PT at $195.78

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $208.2941.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Ross Stores Stock Down 1.4%

NASDAQ ROST opened at $211.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.97. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $122.36 and a fifty-two week high of $216.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 9.43%.The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ross Stores

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROST. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the second quarter worth $1,265,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at $7,949,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at $1,411,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 227,340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,645,000 after acquiring an additional 104,270 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 130,610 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $19,904,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc (NASDAQ: ROST) is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross’s business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

