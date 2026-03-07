Analysts Set Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQ) Target Price at $8.75

Shares of Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARQ. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $7.50 price objective on shares of ARQ in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ARQ in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ARQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of ARQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th.

ARQ stock opened at $3.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $137.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.10 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.95. ARQ has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $7.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of ARQ by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ARQ by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 778,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of ARQ by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ARQ by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 561,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

Arq, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to the power generation industry. The company operates through the following Segments: Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes the Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager. The Advanced Purification Technologies segment refers to the sale of Activated Carbon Injection and Dry Sorbent Injection equipment systems, chemical sales, consulting services, and other sales related to the reduction of emissions in the coal-fired electric generation process and the electric utility industry.

