Analysts Set Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) PT at $9.38

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

ABR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th.

Shares of ABR stock opened at $8.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 287.79 and a current ratio of 394.59. Arbor Realty Trust has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $12.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.8%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 218.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABR. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $27,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 77.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 73.5% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 1,264.6% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ABR) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the origination, acquisition, financing, structuring and management of commercial real estate loans and securities. The company focuses primarily on multifamily and commercial mortgage lending, targeting properties such as apartment communities, senior housing and healthcare facilities. Through both agency and non-agency channels, Arbor Realty Trust seeks to deliver liquidity solutions to borrowers while generating stable, risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders.

Core business activities include originating first-mortgage loans secured by multifamily and mixed-use properties, as well as providing mezzanine financing and preferred equity investments.

