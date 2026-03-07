Analysts Set Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) Target Price at $59.60

Shares of Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AL shares. Zacks Research upgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st.

In other Air Lease news, Director Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $1,218,280.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,391,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,214,387.92. This represents a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 137,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,822,345.80. This represents a 0.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold 542,625 shares of company stock valued at $34,743,668 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Air Lease by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,591,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $419,540,000 after buying an additional 41,975 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 4,602,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,260 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,459,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,084,000 after acquiring an additional 28,227 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 269.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,818,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,477,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,115,000 after purchasing an additional 193,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AL opened at $64.52 on Wednesday. Air Lease has a 1-year low of $38.25 and a 1-year high of $64.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.74. Air Lease had a net margin of 35.72% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $679.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Air Lease’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Lease will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.45%.

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) is a leading aircraft leasing company that acquires commercial jet aircraft and leases them to airlines worldwide. The firm’s core business activities include direct aircraft acquisition, lease management and portfolio remarketing. By structuring sale‐and‐leaseback transactions, operating leases and secured loans, Air Lease provides flexible financing solutions that enable carriers to modernize their fleets without committing large amounts of capital to ownership.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Los Angeles, Air Lease Corporation serves a diverse customer base spanning North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East.

