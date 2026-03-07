Analysts Set 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Target Price at $33.25

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.8571.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FDMT shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised 4D Molecular Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FDMT

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Down 1.9%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ:FDMT opened at $8.48 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.96. The company has a market cap of $484.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.99. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $12.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDMT. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 3.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, founded in 2015 and headquartered in Emeryville, California, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of targeted gene therapies for rare diseases. The company employs its proprietary Gene Expression AAV (GEA) platform to engineer novel adeno-associated virus (AAV) capsids with enhanced tissue selectivity and transduction efficiency. This platform aims to improve the precision and durability of gene delivery compared to traditional AAV approaches.

4D’s pipeline includes both preclinical and clinical-stage programs across multiple therapeutic areas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.