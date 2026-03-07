American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Lowered to Hold Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research cut shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

AMSC has been the subject of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Superconductor in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of American Superconductor in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of AMSC stock traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,524,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,903. American Superconductor has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $70.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 2.98.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $2.60. The company had revenue of $74.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.03 million. American Superconductor had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 46.70%.American Superconductor’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. American Superconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.170- EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Superconductor will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in American Superconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 386,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,113,000 after purchasing an additional 100,746 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the fourth quarter worth $663,000. Skyview Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the fourth quarter worth $663,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares during the last quarter. 52.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) is a technology company specializing in power electronics and high-temperature superconductor systems. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Devens, Massachusetts, AMSC develops hardware and software solutions aimed at improving the efficiency, reliability and stability of electric power systems and renewable energy infrastructure. The company’s engineering expertise spans from the lab scale to full commercial deployment, with a focus on tackling grid integration challenges for utilities and independent power producers.

AMSC’s portfolio includes superconducting wire and cryogenic systems, power grid stabilization devices, and turnkey wind turbine electronics.

