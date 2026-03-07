American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Director Purchases $29,040.00 in Stock

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) Director Douglas Benham purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $29,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 44,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,151.40. This represents a 2.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of AMH opened at $29.94 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $28.84 and a 12-month high of $39.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.21.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $402.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.24 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 24.48%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 101.69%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMH shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $37.00 target price on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.50 to $33.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1,103.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 11,963 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 406,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,635,000 after acquiring an additional 34,073 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 922.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today’s renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

