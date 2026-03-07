American Axle & Manufacturing (DCH) and Its Peers Head to Head Comparison

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:DCH – Get Free Report) is one of 71 public companies in the “AUTO/TRUCK – ORIG” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare American Axle & Manufacturing to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for American Axle & Manufacturing and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Axle & Manufacturing 2 3 6 0 2.36 American Axle & Manufacturing Competitors 803 3650 4830 265 2.48

American Axle & Manufacturing presently has a consensus target price of $10.12, suggesting a potential upside of 81.71%. As a group, “AUTO/TRUCK – ORIG” companies have a potential upside of 24.50%. Given American Axle & Manufacturing’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe American Axle & Manufacturing is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Axle & Manufacturing -0.34% 10.00% 1.17% American Axle & Manufacturing Competitors -2,041.24% -29.40% -6.51%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares American Axle & Manufacturing and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

American Axle & Manufacturing has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Axle & Manufacturing’s rivals have a beta of 4.63, indicating that their average share price is 363% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Axle & Manufacturing and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American Axle & Manufacturing $5.84 billion -$19.70 million -30.94 American Axle & Manufacturing Competitors $6.36 billion $181.04 million 32.84

American Axle & Manufacturing’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than American Axle & Manufacturing. American Axle & Manufacturing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.4% of American Axle & Manufacturing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.0% of shares of all “AUTO/TRUCK – ORIG” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of American Axle & Manufacturing shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of shares of all “AUTO/TRUCK – ORIG” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

American Axle & Manufacturing rivals beat American Axle & Manufacturing on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles. The Metal Forming segment manufactures axle shafts, ring and pinion gears, differential gears, transmission gears, and shafts and suspension components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and Tier 1 automotive suppliers. The company was founded by Richard E. Dauch on March 1, 1994, and is headquartered in Detroit, MI.

