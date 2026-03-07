Amaze (NYSEAMERICAN:AMZE) Stock Price Down 6.9% – Here’s What Happened

Amaze Holdings (NYSEAMERICAN:AMZE – Get Free Report) was down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.3216 and last traded at $0.3251. Approximately 930,180 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,031,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.3491.

AMZE has been the subject of several analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Amaze in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research raised Amaze to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amaze stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amaze Holdings ( NYSEAMERICAN:AMZE Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 85,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.43% of Amaze as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresh Vine Wine, Inc produces and sells low-carb and low-calorie wines in the United States and Puerto Rico. Its wine varietals include cabernet sauvignon, pinot noir, chardonnay, and rose. The company offers its products through wholesale, retail, and direct-to-consumer channels. Fresh Vine Wine, Inc was founded in 2019 and is based in Plymouth, Minnesota. Fresh Vine Wine, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Nechio & Novak, LLC.

