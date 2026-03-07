Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AMRN. Wall Street Zen lowered Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Amarin Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN opened at $14.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.71. Amarin has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $20.90. The firm has a market cap of $292.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.22 and a beta of 0.86.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $1.28. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 18.16%.The firm had revenue of $49.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.62 million. Analysts forecast that Amarin will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amarin

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Amarin by 449,522.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,811,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,574 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amarin by 192.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 87,147 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Amarin by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 142,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 64,580 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Amarin in the 2nd quarter worth about $623,000. Finally, George Kaiser Family Foundation purchased a new position in Amarin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $620,000. 22.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker AMRN. Amarin’s primary mission is to improve cardiovascular outcomes through innovative lipid science and evidence-based therapies.

The company’s flagship product is Vascepa® (icosapent ethyl), a high-purity prescription omega-3 fatty acid approved for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia and as an adjunct to statin therapy to reduce the risk of cardiovascular events.

