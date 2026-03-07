Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $380.00 at Robert W. Baird

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $375.00 to $380.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,MarketScreener reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GOOGL. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Alphabet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.18.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $298.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,537,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,864,128. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $349.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $319.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.24 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.73, for a total transaction of $184,038.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,624 shares in the company, valued at $6,325,999.52. This trade represents a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.38, for a total value of $9,859,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,674,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,028,012.80. The trade was a 1.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 2,112,493 shares of company stock worth $118,605,094 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Kentucky Trust Co boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 170 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

Further Reading

