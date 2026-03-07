Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) EVP Sells $523,584.70 in Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,598 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $523,584.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,512 shares in the company, valued at $7,703,706.80. This trade represents a 6.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,652 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.73, for a total value of $528,193.96.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 2,041 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.96, for a total value of $677,530.36.

On Friday, February 13th, Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,959 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.08, for a total transaction of $607,446.72.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 2,290 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.33, for a total transaction of $848,055.70.

On Monday, January 12th, Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,510 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.87, for a total transaction of $547,933.70.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ALNY stock opened at $320.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $352.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $414.80. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.87 and a 52-week high of $495.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.52 and a beta of 0.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.18). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 6.43%.The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 84.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thematics Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $1,995,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $11,389,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $14,205,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6,368.0% during the 3rd quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 3,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 31,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,244 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $527.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $495.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $479.00 to $376.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $472.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $477.96.

Key Alnylam Pharmaceuticals News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alnylam Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alnylam signed a research collaboration with Tenaya Therapeutics to discover and validate genetic targets for cardiovascular disease — deal includes about $10M upfront plus up to $1.13B in milestones, expanding Alnylam’s RNAi opportunity set beyond liver/rare diseases. Tenaya deal

Alnylam signed a research collaboration with Tenaya Therapeutics to discover and validate genetic targets for cardiovascular disease — deal includes about $10M upfront plus up to $1.13B in milestones, expanding Alnylam’s RNAi opportunity set beyond liver/rare diseases. Positive Sentiment: Alnylam struck a multi‑year precision‑medicine agreement with Helix to accelerate target discovery and patient stratification — a collaboration that could improve R&D efficiency and help de‑risk development programs. Helix agreement

Alnylam struck a multi‑year precision‑medicine agreement with Helix to accelerate target discovery and patient stratification — a collaboration that could improve R&D efficiency and help de‑risk development programs. Positive Sentiment: Coverage notes a Canada reimbursement decision for AMVUTTRA and ongoing trial progress for pipeline assets — these commercial developments improve near‑term revenue visibility for marketed RNAi drugs. AMVUTTRA reimbursement

Coverage notes a Canada reimbursement decision for AMVUTTRA and ongoing trial progress for pipeline assets — these commercial developments improve near‑term revenue visibility for marketed RNAi drugs. Neutral Sentiment: The market reaction to Tenaya’s stock after the deal (TNYA pulled back after a strong rally) shows partner‑stock volatility but does not directly change Alnylam’s deal economics. TNYA market reaction

The market reaction to Tenaya’s stock after the deal (TNYA pulled back after a strong rally) shows partner‑stock volatility but does not directly change Alnylam’s deal economics. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest reports showing “0 shares” / 0.0 days to cover are likely a reporting glitch and are not a real driver of positioning today.

Short‑interest reports showing “0 shares” / 0.0 days to cover are likely a reporting glitch and are not a real driver of positioning today. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders, including CEO Yvonne Greenstreet and several EVPs, disclosed share sales (early March filings). Clustered insider selling can create near‑term negative sentiment and add selling pressure despite insiders still holding large stakes. CEO SEC filing InsiderTrades summary

Multiple insiders, including CEO Yvonne Greenstreet and several EVPs, disclosed share sales (early March filings). Clustered insider selling can create near‑term negative sentiment and add selling pressure despite insiders still holding large stakes. Negative Sentiment: Recent quarterly results (reported Feb. 12) missed EPS and revenue estimates, which keeps valuation under scrutiny and may limit upside until clearer revenue traction is sustained.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: ALNY) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

Featured Articles

