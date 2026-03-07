Allegion PLC $ALLE Shares Acquired by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 83.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,390 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegion by 120.9% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Allegion in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Allegion

In other news, Director Steven Mizell sold 1,000 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $161,510.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,821.65. The trade was a 16.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $150.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.84. Allegion PLC has a 1 year low of $116.57 and a 1 year high of $183.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.03.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Allegion had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Allegion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.700-8.900 EPS. Analysts predict that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 27.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Allegion from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.00.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE) is a global provider of security products and solutions focused on ensuring the safety and security of people and property. The company was formed in December 2013 through a corporate spin-off from Ingersoll Rand and is head­quartered in Dublin, Ireland. Allegion’s core mission is to deliver innovative mechanical and electronic access control systems for a wide range of end markets, including commercial buildings, residential properties, institutional facilities, and industrial sites.

The company’s product portfolio spans mechanical locksets, door closers, exit devices, key systems and cylinders, as well as a growing suite of electronic and smart access control offerings.

