Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM Stake Lowered by Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture reduced its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines accounts for approximately 24.0% of Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $13,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,133,384 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $192,951,000 after purchasing an additional 134,147 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 386.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 188,189 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,703,000 after buying an additional 149,506 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,560.8% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 48,677 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after buying an additional 45,746 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth approximately $23,958,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.3% in the third quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 724,231 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $122,076,000 after buying an additional 15,965 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEM opened at $220.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $94.77 and a twelve month high of $255.24. The company has a market cap of $110.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.61.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The mining company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.13. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 37.47%.The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

AEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $198.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $241.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $189.00 target price on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Sunday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.91.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) is a Canadian-based senior gold producer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and reclamation of gold-bearing properties. Agnico Eagle pursues both greenfield and brownfield exploration to expand its resource base and operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects to generate long-life gold production.

Its core business activities span the full mining lifecycle: grassroots and advanced-stage exploration, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, mine construction, underground and open-pit mining, ore processing and metal recovery, and post-mining reclamation and closure.

